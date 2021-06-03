Riverdale's Mark Consuelos Pens Sweet Instagram Post On Son Michael's Birthday

Riverdale fame Mark Consuelos who plays Hiram Lodge in the show celebrated his eldest son Michael’s 24th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to his social media space, Mark Consuelos penned a sweet post for his son by sharing a slew of adorable throwback photos alongside him. Upon seeing the pictures, fans have begun calling Michael his father’s ‘copy paste’.

Mark Consuelos birthday post for his son Michael

The Riverdale star posted a series of family photos featuring Michael over the years. From childhood memories to having a gala time with his siblings, the post covers a few special moments from the 50-year-old actor’s son’s life. Displaying his affection, Mark said, “Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!”. Check out the post shared by him below:

In the pictures, Michael appears to be the spitting image of his father, and fans quickly noticed the same. As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens began calling them “twins”. A user also said, “Mark really said “copy & paste” with this one”. The comment section was flooded with sweet birthday wishes for the 24-year-old star kid. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans reacted to the post.

Mark’s wife Kelly Ripa too wasn’t behind to shower love on Michael on his birthday special occasion. The Consuelos matriarch shared a video featuring an array of shots of her son along with his friends and family. “24 years ago at 7:17 pm. you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family! We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos, she wrote while sharing her excitement. Take a look at the sweet birthday post here:

The past couple of month has been quite exciting for the entire family for a variety of reasons. The couple who are also parents to Lola, 19 and Joaquin, 18 recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Last month, their youngest song Joaquin attended his high school prom and the proud parents posted a series of pictures of him on Instagram. While doing so, mother Kelly revealed that Joaquin borrowed his father’s Tuxedo for prom. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

