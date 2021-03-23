Riz Ahmed Reveals His Cousins Thought Oscars Are Like 'getting An Email From Your Boss'

Riz Ahmed received the Best Actor Oscar nomination on March 15, 2021, for his role in the film Sound of Metal. He became the first Muslim actor to be nominated in the category. Recently, the actor took to Twitter and revealed that Riz Ahmed's family didn’t know what Oscars were.

Riz Ahmed's family was unaware of Oscars

Riz Ahmed took to Twitter and revealed what his cousins said about the Oscar. He stated that his cousins thought that Oscars are like “getting an email from your boss.” In his tweet, he wrote, “My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. ‘Why all the gas? I won the best client engagement award for the financial quarter’. Other cousin steps in ‘Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.’ Thanks, boss.” Take a look at his post below.

About Riz Ahmed's Oscar nomination

When Riz Ahmed's Oscar nomination was announced, he took to Twitter to express his excitement. He said, “Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci...”

In another Tweet, he wrote, “As well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder. These nominations represent the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers...” adding further, he said, “and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities.”

Speaking of the film, he wrote, “Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.” Take a look at his Tweets below.

About Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal is a 2019 drama film by Darius Marder. The movie stars Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric. It tells the story of a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. It received critical acclaim and the IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8 out of 10.