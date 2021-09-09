Riz Ahmed Talks About His Dramatic Transformation For Last Release 'Mogul Mowgli'

Oscar-nominated star, Riz Ahmed recently opened up about his stunning transformation for his recently released film, Mogul Mowgli. The actor even talked about how he had a professional dietician working with him but it was still quite gruelling for him.

Mogul Mowgli, released in 2020 is a popular drama film directed by Bassam Tariq and written by Tariq and Riz Ahmed. The movie was released in October in the UK while in September in the United States.

Riz Ahmed opens up about losing 10 kilos in three weeks

According to the reports by IndieWire, Riz Ahmed talked about his latest role as a British-Pakistani rapper, Zed, whose career gets threatened when he gets diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and added how he had to lose a massive amount of weight. "I lost 10 kilos [about 22 pounds] in three weeks. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone," he said. Further talking about challenging the process was, he explained, “I had a professional dietician working with me, but it was really grueling and took me emotionally to an intense place, which probably informed the movie. That was a big part of it, being in a place of weakness and fatigue and insatiable hunger."

Riz Ahmed then quoted his fellow actor from the film, Daniel Kaluuya to explain his transformation and said, “Dan Kaluuya said something I liked: 'If you're in your head, you're dead.' I think that's true." The actor further talked about how acting had to be in one’s body and added, “Anything that brings you into your body centers you, and you can perform in that place.”

Mogul Mowgli cast

The movie consisted of some of the highly talented actors from the industry namely Aiysha Hart as Bina, Alyy Khan as Bashir, Sudha Bhuchar as Nasra, Anjana Vasan as Vaseem, Nabhaan Rizwan as RPG, Hussain Manawer as Bilal, Sudha Bhuchar as Nasra, Jeff Mirza as Ghulab Mian, Kiran Sonia Sawar as Asma, and others. Bankrolled by Pulse Films, the movie had its world premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2021. The movie received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

Riz Ahmed's latest

Riz Ahmed is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi thriller film, Encounter, which had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 3, 2021. It is slated to be released in a limited release on December 3, 2021, by Amazon Studios.

