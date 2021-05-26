'Road House' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast Of The 1989 Action Film

Road House is a 1989 action film directed by Rowdy Herrington. The film was produced by Joel Silver and written by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. The plot of the film revolves around a bouncer who protects a small town in Missouri from a businessman who is involved in corrupt activities. The film features Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch and Ben Gazzara. Here's everything you need to know about the Road House cast.

Patrick Swayze

The Road House cast features Patrick Swayze in the lead role. He is seen portraying the role of James Dalton, a professional cooler who works at his own club, the Double Deuce, in Jasper in Missouri. James manages to dismiss several unruly employees who are connected to a corrupt businessman. The actor was also seen in Dirty Dancing and Ghost. He passed away in September 2009.

Sam Elliott

Road House cast also includes actor Sam Elliott in a pivotal role. The actor is seen portraying the role of Wade Garrett. He is also a cooler and a co-worker of James. He supports James in all his plans to eradicate the corrupt businessman. Sam is also popularly known for his films like The Big Lebowski, Up in the Air, I'll See You in My Dreams and A Star Is Born. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix series The Ranch.

Kelly Lynch

The cast of Road House features Kelly Lynch portraying the role of Dr. Elizabeth Clay. She is seen playing Dalton's love interest after she heals his wounds as a doctor. She falls in trouble because of Dalton and almost has a close to death experience. The actor was also seen in The Beans of Egypt, Maine, Drugstore Cowboy, Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story and The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll. She was last seen in the TV series Mr Mercedes as Deborah Hartsfield.

Ben Gazzara

Ben is seen portraying the role of Brad Wesley, the corrupt businessman. Brad controls the town and he is the main target of Dalton's plan to eradicate corruption. Ben is popularly known for his roles in The Thomas Crown Affair, Dogville and Pope John Paul II. The actor was last seen in Ristabbànna and passed away in 2012 at the age of 81.

