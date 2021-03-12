Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes And Three Other Join 'Mission: Impossible 7' Cast

Mission: Impossible 7 casts Tom Cruise in the lead role as he reprises, his popular role of Agent Ethan Hunt. The team includes several old and new members. Now, the upcoming movie has added five more new actors to the team.

Mission: Impossible 7 cast adds Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes and others

Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie took to his Instagram handle to reveal the news of addition in the Mission: Impossible 7 cast. The actors added are Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (All My Children), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatis (Sherlock), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and Greg Tarzan Davis. McQuarrie’s post shows them in their characters but does not reveals much.

They join the already selected cast of actors like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales. All of them are cast in undisclosed roles and will be joining the popular franchise in its next instalment. Take a look at McQuarrie’s Instagram posts.

Mission: Impossible 7 cast includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, reprising their characters from the previous movies. The movie is nearing its wrap on production. It started shooting in January 2019 with a plan to shoot M:I 7 and 8 simultaneously. The filming was halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed in July 2020, in Surrey, England, following all safety protocols. The production halted again in October 2020 when several members were tested positive for the virus.

In December 2020, an audio recording of Tom Cruise went viral on the internet. The actor was heard shouting at a member who reportedly breached the safety protocols. Later in February 2021, the film was almost completed with only finishing touches left. Paramount Pictures also announced that it would not be filmed directly back-to-back with the eighth movie. M:I 8 will be filmed in 2022 in order to give the cast and crew a break from the rigorous workload.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. Following its theatrical premiere, the film will be streaming on Paramount+ on January 3, 2022. The project is produced by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jake Myers.

Promo Image Source: christophermcquarrie Instagram