Rob Gough Recalls Working With Bruce Willis In 'American Siege'; 'The Guy Is A Legend'

Hollywood star Bruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with Aphasia, a condition that affects one's cognitive abilities. The stalwart's diagnosis was revealed by his family in a recent announcement via social media, as they thanked his fans for their constant support and love.

With many celebrities reacting to the news, Willis' American Siege co-star Rob Gough also spoke about working with the actor in one of his last projects. In a conversation with People, Rob recalled shooting with Bruce in November last year and called him an 'iconic' star.

Rob Gough recalls working with Bruce Willis after latter's Aphasia diagnosis

Heaping praises on the Die Hard actor, Rob mentioned, "The guy is a legend and just so iconic." He continued, "Even without this information [about his diagnosis], just to be on set with the guy was so memorable and so amazing for me. And then, learning about his condition, and that that was going to be one of his last films, I'm so honoured and blessed that I got to work with the guy and learn from him."

He quipped that although Willis was going through this in front of the camera, one couldn't figure out anything owing to his impeccable acting skills. "Even though he was going through this when he was on camera – it's second nature to him, he just turned on, and you had no idea that anything was going on," he said.

Gough further hailed Willis' acting prowess, mentioning that despite the condition, Bruce would 'come alive and deliver' on camera. He added, "I've always thought of him as iconic, the GOAT, just the man. Knowing that he's able to perform under what he's going through, it just adds to that iconicness. (sic)"

Lastly, Gough iterated how Bruce's love for films and acting made him ride out as long as he could despite his condition. "I assume, he just didn't want to let down his fans by calling it earlier than what he needed to," he remarked.

(Image: @Robg/Instagram)