Rob Kardashian Alleges Ex Blac Chyna Hit Him With Metal Rod And Threatened To Kill Him

The Kardashians continued their sensational allegations against Blac Chyna in her lawsuit against the family. Till now, the members of the family have made allegations of violence and attempted murder against the model

Now, her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, who has a daughter with her, has alleged that she physically abused him. He also alleged that she had even threatened to kill him.

Rob Kardashian testifies in Blac Chyna lawsuit against Kardashians

Rob Kardashian, as per a report on Page Six, narrated the turn of events from December 14, 2016, in the trial at the Los Angeles courtroom. He claimed that his then-fiancee had assaulted him with a metal pole and an iPhone charger and pulled the gun on him.

Kardashian said in the court that Chyna had hit him with a metal rod on his face and back. He then shared that he initially thought she was joking when she took out a gun and pointed it at his head. He, however, realised that it was 'serious' when she did it for the second time, and said that one doesn't do this with a fiance irrespective of whether the gun had bullets in them or not.

Chyna's lawyers then questioned Rob Kardashian on the lack of bruises or injury marks. He responded that raining blows did not necessarily cause bruises, and added that there were marks on his neck after she wrapped the cord around his neck.

Rob Kardashian also alleged that she used to force him to get out of the house after the gun incident and that she was high on cocaine and alcohol. He claimed that the abuse incidents were frequent, forcing him to sleep in his car till the next morning.

Chyna had earlier stated that she was just 'joking' during the gun and the charger incidents and that Rob Kardashian was finding it amusing at the time.

Allegations against Blac Chyna in the lawsuit till now

Blac Chyna has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian family for defamation and against their alleged role in the second season of the reality show Rob & Chyna not being renewed, causing her financial loss.

Rob Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner claimed Blac Chyna tried to kill him; half-sister Kylie Jenner claimed Blac Chyna slashed their common ex Tyga with a knife, and sister Kim Kardashian stated that the show was not cancelled have been the other highlights of the trial.