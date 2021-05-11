Rob Lowe Celebrates 31 Years Of Sobriety, Thanks His Family For Their Support

Actor Rob Lowe has added a new milestone to his drug and alcohol-free life. The actor recently completed 31 years of sobriety on May 10. He expressed his happiness in achieving this feat and thanked his family for supporting him throughout his journey.

Rob Lowe thanks his family as he completes 31 years of free of drug and alcohol

Rob Lowe has more than a million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media handle. The actor shared a picture of himself on the online platform and mentioned that he has achieved 31 years milestone of a drug and alcohol-free life. He thanked everyone are walking this path with him and welcomed anyone who is thinking about joining them. Lowe gave a big hug to his family for putting up with him all these years. In the picture, he is seen cycling at a beach. Check out his post below.

Rob Lowe's latest Instagram post received praises from his followers. Many congratulated him for reaching the 31 years sober milestone, others mentioned that they are proud of him, including his younger son, Johnny Lowe. Rob Lowe's family also has his wife and makeup artist, Sheryl Berkoff, and their elder son, Edward Lowe. The actor's post has crossed 190k likes with 4k comments. Check out a few responses below.

In an interview with Variety, Rob Lowe revealed that his sobriety journey began on May 10, 1990. He said that he wasn't ready until then and had a recovery issue. The actor recalled that he was ready when one day her mother called him and he could hear her voice on the answering machine. He didn't want to pick up because he was "really, really" hungover and he didn't want her to know.

She was telling him that his grandfather, who he loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed his help. Lowe asserted that he didn't pick up. His thought process at that moment was he needs to drink half a bottle of tequila so he can go to sleep, wake up and pick up the phone. The Parks and Recreation star then realized that he needed help. The next day he called a counsellor and started treatment and therapy.

IMAGE: ROBLOWE INSTAGRAM

