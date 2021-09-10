Rob Lowe Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane; Drops 80s Style Double Date Pic With Tom Cruise

Hollywood star Rob Lowe had a perfect Throwback Thursday picture for his Instafam recently. The actor reached back to the 80s vibes on September 9, 2021, and dropped a picture showing him on a double date with his The Outsiders co-star, Tom Cruise. The picture seems to be captured during the premiere of The World According To Garp. Sharing the same, he also penned a simple yet witty caption. Take a look.

Take a look at Rob Lowe's perfect Throwback Thursday post

In the picture, Rob Lowe can be seen sporting an 80s trending white blazer with a flipped-up collar, a low-slung white tie and a pink-coloured button-down shirt. He can be seen posing with the Little House on the Prairie actor Melissa Gilbert. On the other hand, Tom Cruise can be seen donning a muted navy wool blazer, a blue button-down shirt which he paired with a striped tie. He sported 80s classic bangs in the picture. Tom Cruise is captured alongside Michelle Meyrink, who portrayed Marcia in The Outsiders. Sharing the TBT picture, Lowe wrote, "Double date 1980s style! I think this might’ve been the premiere of “The World According to Garp.” '#TBT.'"

As soon as the throwback picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Lowe's brother, Chad Lowe also was quick enough to question where the photo was taken, hilariously writing in the caption, "You sure this wasn't your prom?" Melissa Gilbert chipped in, "Wow….such babies we all were!" Elizabeth Perkins added, "I remember those people." A fan commented, "That looks like you, Tom Cruise, Melanie Griffith and I think that girl from Little House on the Prairie am I right?" with a laughing face emoticon.

According to EW, the double date took place at a screening for 1982's In the Custody of Strangers. The film featured Martin Sheen, Jane Alexander, and Tom Cruise and Lowe's The Outsiders fellow cast member Emilio Estevez. The picture was reportedly captured on the red carpet.

Recently, Rob Lowe has been treating his fans and followers with a series of good throwback pictures. Earlier, he shared an old picture from St. Elmo's Fire, as he marked the 36th anniversary. He wrote, "36 years ago this week the world met the Brat Pack! I’m sorry (jk). I love that this movie still holds a special place in so many peoples hearts. Although it was a long time ago, the movie was made in color. '#stelmosfire' '#bratpack.'"

