Rob Lowe Was Once Summoned By National Security Advisor Over 'West Wing' Question

American actor Rob Lowe, recently, had some wild tales about his time working on The West Wing, including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor for a question about the show. The film and TV icon was a recent guest on the popular YouTube series titled Hot Ones. During his appearance, the actor was asked about the rumour concerning then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once crashing The West Wing set.

Rob Lowe was once summoned by NSA

Rob Lowe, who played fans' favourite Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin series, responded to the question affirmatively. He told the host Sean Evans, "Madeleine Albright absolutely came to the set, very very late. We were shooting at the [John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts]. She wanted to meet everybody." He added that they were all shocked, but agreeable to the request.

The actor, then, one-upped himself with the national security advisor story. He explained, "I was in the White House with Bill Clinton and was summoned to the national security [advisor’s] office, who was a really gnarly, tough, bare-knuckle dude named Sandy Berger." Snapping his fingers, Lowe said Berger told him "Sit down."

Lowe continued, "And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I’m f*****. This had got to be about my taxes.’ And he was like, ‘Why isn’t there a national security advisor on your show?’ And I was like, ‘This is what this guy’s thinking about in the middle of the day?'”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lowe recently announced Season 3 of the hit series, 9-1-1 Lone. Taking to his photo-sharing site, the actor, who portrays Owen Strand on the show, posted a brand new teaser that looks more intense than ever. As for the caption, he wrote, "Patience is rewarded. @911Lonestar is BACK January 3rd on @FoxTV."

The teaser clip shows a child falling through the ice and T.K. Strand (essayed by Ronen Rubinstein) falls in during the rescue attempt while a grizzled Owen Strand surveys the scene. The show was confirmed on May 17 before season 2 wrapped up. According to the Country Living site, Fox has announced that the new episodes will return on January 3, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@roblowe