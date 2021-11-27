Last Updated:

Rob Lowe Was Once Summoned By National Security Advisor Over 'West Wing' Question

Rob Lowe, recently, had some wild tales about his time working on The West Wing, including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Rob Lowe

Image: Instagram/@roblowe


American actor Rob Lowe, recently, had some wild tales about his time working on The West Wing, including once being summoned to the office of the national security advisor for a question about the show. The film and TV icon was a recent guest on the popular YouTube series titled Hot Ones. During his appearance, the actor was asked about the rumour concerning then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once crashing The West Wing set.

Rob Lowe was once summoned by NSA 

Rob Lowe, who played fans' favourite Sam Seaborn on the Aaron Sorkin series, responded to the question affirmatively. He told the host Sean Evans, "Madeleine Albright absolutely came to the set, very very late. We were shooting at the [John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts]. She wanted to meet everybody." He added that they were all shocked, but agreeable to the request.

The actor, then, one-upped himself with the national security advisor story. He explained, "I was in the White House with Bill Clinton and was summoned to the national security [advisor’s] office, who was a really gnarly, tough, bare-knuckle dude named Sandy Berger." Snapping his fingers, Lowe said Berger told him "Sit down."

Lowe continued, "And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I’m f*****. This had got to be about my taxes.’ And he was like, ‘Why isn’t there a national security advisor on your show?’ And I was like, ‘This is what this guy’s thinking about in the middle of the day?'”

READ | Actor Rob Lowe celebrates 30 years of sobriety; speaks about his high-profile journey

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lowe recently announced Season 3 of the hit series, 9-1-1 Lone. Taking to his photo-sharing site, the actor, who portrays Owen Strand on the show, posted a brand new teaser that looks more intense than ever. As for the caption, he wrote, "Patience is rewarded. @911Lonestar is BACK January 3rd on @FoxTV." 

READ | Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of sobriety, thanks his family for their support
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe)

The teaser clip shows a child falling through the ice and T.K. Strand (essayed by Ronen Rubinstein) falls in during the rescue attempt while a grizzled Owen Strand surveys the scene. The show was confirmed on May 17 before season 2 wrapped up. According to the Country Living site, Fox has announced that the new episodes will return on January 3, 2022. 

READ | Was Harry-Meghan's interview with Oprah filmed at Rob Lowe's house? Actor finally opens up

Image: Instagram/@roblowe

READ | Rob Lowe reveals the key of his successful 30-year marriage to Sheryl Berkoff
READ | Rob Lowe takes a trip down memory lane; drops 80s style double date pic with Tom Cruise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rob Lowe, National Security Advisor, West Wing
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com