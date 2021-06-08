Rob Zombie Set To Direct 'The Munsters' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Rob Zombie is set to direct a feature film, based on The Munsters! The heavy-metal musician-turned-director recently confirmed the news and will write and direct the feature film based on the popular '60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters. He shared a photo of the title of the film with his name written on it via his Instagram handle and gave some more details in his caption.

He wrote, "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!". Take a look at Zombie's post about The Munsters movie below -

More about 'The Munsters' Movie

According to a report by Variety, Rob Zombie is a longtime fan of The Munsters. As a musician, he even named one of his songs Dragula, after the Munsters’ car. The director has often spoken about his love for the popular series.

Rob's upcoming film is set up at Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment home entertainment division. According to the same report, the 1440 unit makes live-action and animated films and series for worldwide distribution across all OTT platforms. This means that the film will likely go directly to streaming, however, no official announcement has been made.

The Munsters followed a family of harmless monsters who are relocated from Transylvania to an American suburb. The series was a satire on European families who adjust to life in America and even reflected shifts in the societal and political landscape of the times. The Munsters cast included Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverley Owen/Pat Priest, and Butch Patrick.

More about Rob Zombie's movies

Rob Zombie's directing career garnered some fame in the early 2000s, when he ventured into the world of scary movies. Zombie started off with horror films like House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. He then went on to direct the 2007 re-imagined film, Halloween starring Scout Taylor-Compton and Tyler Mane as the serial killer Michael Myers.

Although the film received poor critical reviews, it was a box office success ensuing in a sequel titled Halloween II. Zombie has always been a big fan of the horror genre, as is also evident from his Instagram handle. Since the beginning of his music career, Zombie's music and lyrics have featured notable horror and sci-fi themes.

