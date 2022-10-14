Robbie Coltrane, Who Played 'Hagrid' In Harry Potter Series Passes Away Aged 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who is known for portrayal of 'Hagrid' in Harry Potter film series, passed away on Friday, 14 October, at the age of 72. Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright has issued a statement to confirm the actor's death. Wright said that Robbie Coltrane died in a hospital in Scotland.

His agent, Belinda Wright in a statement said, "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14," Manchester Evening News reported. She described him as a "unique talent" and "sharing the Guinness World Record award" for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his acting in the role of Fitz in the TV series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

In her statement, Belinda Wright said that Robbie Coltrane will be "best remembered" for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films for decades. She stressed that the role of Hagrid brought "joy" to children and adults around the world.

Belinda Wright stated that she will remember Robbie Coltrane as an "abidingly loyal client" and a "wonderful actor." In the statement, she further said, "he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

She further informed that the 72-year-old actor is survived by his ex-wife Rhone Gemmell, his two children - Spencer and Alice as well as his sister Annie Rae. According to Wright, Robbie Coltrane's family would like to express gratitude to the staff at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for "their care and diplomacy." She called on people to respect the actor's family's privacy in this "distressing time."

More about Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Scotland. He is known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. He gained recognition for his role as Fitz Fitzgerald in the television series Cracker.

