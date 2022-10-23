Robbie Coltrane's Cause Of Death Out: 'Harry Potter' Star Died Of 'multiple Organ Failure'

Harry Potter's Hagrid aka Robbie Coltrane passed away at the age of 72, leaving the franchise's fans in shock. Almost a week after Robbie's passing away, his death certificate revealed the major health complications the actor was suffering. Deadline cited multiple UK reports, which revealed that Robbie's death was caused by 'multiple organ failure', while he also had a number of other underlying issues like obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed

British tabloid The Mirror mentioned that he had six causes of death listed on the certificate, including diabetes and obesity, as well as sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane's death was registered by his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, with whom he shares two kids - Spencer and Alice.

Coltrane received heartfelt tributes from his Harry Potter co-stars like Rupert Grint, who mentioned, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination." He added, "No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Grint continued, "Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Daniel Radcliffe also spoke to Deadline, mentioning that he felt 'incredibly lucky' to have met and worked with him. "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," he said and added, "I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

(IMAGE: AP)