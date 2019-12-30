Robbie Williams Met Wife Ayda Field Right After Sleeping With Drug Dealer

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has revealed how he met his wife Ayda Field for the first time. The 45-year-old actor disclosed that he met his wife after sleeping with his drug dealer. The former 'Take That' singer said that he had a delivery in his Los Angeles mansion in 2006, where he met his wife for the first time. He told a media outlet that he had slept with his drug dealer who had left him a bag of drugs. The 40-year-old model, Field had no knowledge of his substance abuse. The couple started dating after an ideal first meeting and said that they felt a spark between them, according to the reports. Even after dating for sometime things still didn't quite go as planned with Robbie intermittently dumping Field.

Pop star speaks about his relationship

The pop star spoke about his relationship troubles to actor Cameron Diaz and realized that Field was the one. He added that he bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore and started talking all things about her and her brilliance and meanwhile Diaz said that he thinks it is still not over. He said that after discussions, he immediately went straight to Field's house and committed to her. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have three children together, daughter Theodora, seven, son Charlton, five, and Colette, who is just 15 months old. Looking back, he said that he had planned that he will never get married and will never have any babies. He added that he is not boasting at all but people tend to fall in love with him. He said he had to finish relationships before they'd even started.

Williams sets record

Robbie Williams on December 7 equalled Elvis Presley's record for the most UK number-one albums by a solo artist, with the new collection of his festive songs. Robbie's The Christmas Present has succeeded at attaining the top position after entering at number two behind Coldplay last week. The Beatles are known to be holding the overall record with 15 UK number one albums.

