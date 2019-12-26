Fantastic, Mind-blowing, Other Praises Celebs Are Pouring On 'Roberrt's' First Look

Darshan Thoogudeepa is going to return on the big screen with his upcoming action film Roberrt in the year 2020. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat and Vinod Prabhakar. This upcoming Kannada language action film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. The Kannada movie is going to release on January 1.

Fans are going crazy after looking at the rugged look of Darshan in the first look. The rigid dashing attire consists of a black leather jacket with a printed t-shirt. The actor's look is complemented with a headband holding his flowy hair and a cool circular belt. He is seen holding a pistol.

Celebrity reactions to Roberrt's first look-

Here is the first look motion poster of #Roberrt You look fantastic @dasadarshan sir. My best wishes to @TharunSudhir and teamhttps://t.co/oOcKUNNWvQ — Nirup Bhandari (@nirupbhandari) December 25, 2019

Darshan's First look in Roberrt

The 'challenging star' Darshan was last seen in Odeya which was released in December 12, 2019. The movie did fairly well. It also starred Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar and Sanah Thimmayyah.

