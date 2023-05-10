Last Updated:

Robert De Niro Blessed With Baby: Revisiting 10 Of His Most Iconic Roles

Hollywood star Robert De Niro recently became father to his 7th child. Here are the best appearances of the actor-veteran in his long and illustrious career.

The Deer Hunter (1978) featured Robert De Niro as a war veteran from the Vietnam War. He starred in the film alongside John Savage and Christopher Walken. 

One of his most iconic looks was featured in The Godfather II, where Robert De Niro plays the younger version of Michael Corleone. 

Martin Scorsese teamed up with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for 2019's The Irishman.

Robert De Niro appeared in Taxi Driver, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Paul Schrader in 1976.

The King of Comedy featured Robert De Niro in suits as he aspired to be a talk show host in the film. 

Robert De Niro looked his rowdiest in Casino (1995), which featured him as the owner of a casino in Las Vegas.

Robert De Niro was part of Martin Scorsese's iconic film Goodfellas, released in 1987. 

In Cape Fear (1991), he played the role of a prisoner convicted of a crime. He appeared in prison clothes, though in other sequences, rocked tattoos. 

Robert De Niro mostly appeared to be wearing formal attire in Heat (1995), which also featured Hollywood veteran Al Pacino. 

Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull featured Robert De Niro as a boxer holding out to win a boxing title, though his paranoia and neuroses complicate his life. 

