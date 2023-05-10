Robert De Niro Blessed With Baby: Revisiting 10 Of His Most Iconic Roles

Quick links:
The Deer Hunter (1978) featured Robert De Niro as a war veteran from the Vietnam War. He starred in the film alongside John Savage and Christopher Walken.
One of his most iconic looks was featured in The Godfather II, where Robert De Niro plays the younger version of Michael Corleone.
Robert De Niro appeared in Taxi Driver, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Paul Schrader in 1976.
The King of Comedy featured Robert De Niro in suits as he aspired to be a talk show host in the film.
Robert De Niro looked his rowdiest in Casino (1995), which featured him as the owner of a casino in Las Vegas.
In Cape Fear (1991), he played the role of a prisoner convicted of a crime. He appeared in prison clothes, though in other sequences, rocked tattoos.
Robert De Niro mostly appeared to be wearing formal attire in Heat (1995), which also featured Hollywood veteran Al Pacino.