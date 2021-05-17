Robert De Niro Gets Injured On Sets Of Martin Scorsese's Film, Says 'it's Manageable'

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro recently injured his leg on the sets of Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma. While talking to People magazine, the actor gave an update about his injury and revealed that the "pain was excruciating." Keeping up a high spirit and believing in the fact that ‘the show must go on,’ the actor shared that he has to get the pain fixed soon.

Robert De Niro shares an update on his injury

Sharing his health update, he said that he tore his quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and he tripped while injuring himself. Though the pain is severe, yet the actor is determined to get it fixed and resume his work soon. He further said that with every passing time as he becomes older, he has prepared for unexpected things.

The actor also noted that he didn't think the injury would affect his performance as cattleman William Hale in the forthcoming project. The actor while sharing his views on the role he will be seen essaying in the film and how he will manage his injury, said that he is a sedentary character. His character does not demand much movement, so he sure that he will manage things easily. He just needs to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let the wound heal.

On May 13, the legendary actor flew home to New York City, where he sought medical attention for his injury. A representative for the actor previously told People magazine that production was not delayed as he was already scheduled to depart that day, taking two weeks off from filming. The upcoming film is based on the David Grann book of the same name. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, depicting the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Apart from Robert De Niro, the film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays his nephew.

(Image credit: AP)

