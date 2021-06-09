Robert De Niro Opens Up On The Reason Behind Why He Dropped Out Of The Film 'Big'

Robert De Niro talked about his short association in the movie Big in an interview. On Monday, the Oscar winner appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in which he was quizzed on some true-or-false queries. One of the questions concerned the 1988 Tom Hanks film directed by the deceased Penny Marshall. De Niro was recruited in the starring role of Josh, a teen who wishes to become an adult right away. The actor clarified what had occurred. His answer was not one that many would have been expecting but the situation was finally clarified after all these years.

Jimmy Fallon asks questions about Robert De Niro movies

“We had a thing with the negotiation, the thing, so it went the way it went,” De Niro told Fallon. “So, it’s fine”. The interview began with Jimmy Fallon telling De Niro that he was really happy to have him in the show and that it was a great day to have him as it was the first day in a year when the show had a full studio audience. Robert de Niro laughed and was a little uncomfortable with the fact that his appearance was happening on a day when the studio audience had just returned.

Another question that had a surprising answer was when Jimmy Fallon asked him if he had ever ad-libbed any of his most iconic lines and De Niro said that he indeed had. He was specifically asked if he had ad-libbed the dialogue ‘Are you talking to me?’ from Travis Bickle’s Taxi Driver. De Niro answered saying, ‘more or less’ and agreed it was the line he had heard from most of his audience. “Sometimes from odd places,” he explained. “I remember years ago in L.A., down in the Valley, a bunch of kids pulled up next to me at a red light and say, ‘Are you talkin’ to me?’ I don’t know how they recognised me.”

The two spoke extensively about the Tribeca Film Festival and how Robert De Niro had managed to make it into what it was today. They also discussed how films have the power of healing and could do much good to the world.

