Robert De Niro To Star In Warner Bros' Mafia Drama 'Wise Guys': Report

Goodfellas star Robert De Niro will be starring in the upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys. The actor is expected to play two roles in the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery film Wise Guys. The Warner Bros. movie will be directed by Barry Levinson, the filmmaker known for Rain Man and Wag the Dog.

According to Variety, Wise Guys follows Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who ran their respective families during the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese tried (and failed) to assassinate Costello, who was ultimately injured and attempted to retire from the mafia. De Niro is expected to play double characters in the movie. The movie will reunite De Niro and Levinson, who previously teamed on Wag the Dog, Sleeper, the HBO series The Wizard of Lies, and What Just Happened.

The screenplay for Wise Guys is penned down by Nicholas Pileggi, the co-writer of Martin Scorsese’s crime epic Goodfellas, which starred De Niro. Moreover, for De Niro, Wise Guys is a return to the genre that turned him into a star. Along with Goodfellas, the actor made a name for himself in crime dramas like The Godfather Part II, Mean Streets, and Casino. His more recent credits include Joker and Scorsese’s The Irishman, which used extensive digital technology to de-age De Niro and his co-stars, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. He’s re-teaming with Scorsese on Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a Western crime drama about the 1920 Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation.

On the work front, along with the release of Wise Guys, De Niro will next be seen in David O. Russell's upcoming film Amsterdam, Randall Emmett's Wash Me in the River, and Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon.

(Image: AP)