Robert De Niro's Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Opens Up About Postpartum Complications

Robert De Niro welcomed his first child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen this April. The 79-year-old star, who already had 6 kids, announced the news during the promotions of About My Father. Now, his girlfriend Chen, in an interview, has opened up about the complications after the delivery.

In May, Robert De Niro revealed the name of his daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

The veteran star announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with ET Canada.

Tiffany Chen developed Bell's Palsy after giving birth

Chen, in her first interview after the birth of her daughter, revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy after losing all facial function postpartum. She recalled that her "tongue felt strange, numb, tingly" when she left the hospital with Gia in April. She added

"It was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself," she told CBS

(A viral picture of Robert De Niro and his girlfriend | Image: Instagram)

Chen continued that a week after giving birth to her daughter, she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy. The condition causes weakness in the facial muscles.

How did Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen fall in love?

The couple reportedly started dating during the filming of The Intern. Later, they were snapped together on a vacation in the South of France in 2021. Earlier, the Academy award-winner was married to Grace Hightower. He has two kids, son Elliot (24), and daughter Helen Grace (11) with her. He also has kids with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott and former girlfriend, Toukie Smith. He shares daughter Drena and son Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne.The actor and Toukie are parents to twins, Julian and Aaron.

(Robert De Niro (L) and his daughter (R). Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran star will next be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon. It reunites him with Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Brendan Fraser and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles.