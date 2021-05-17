Robert De Niro's Injury Won't Halt 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Shoot

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro in a pivotal role as William Hale. Filming of the project has recently commenced in Oklahoma and the actor picked up a quadriceps muscle injury while at his on-location home. However, the shooting of the movie will not be impacted due to his injury.

Robert De Niro's injury won't affect Killers of the Flower Moon production

According to Deadline, Robert De Niro has been taken to New York for his medical treatment. But this will not impact the production of Martin Scorsese's film as the actor was not scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks. Killers of the Flower Moon cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, and others.

Robert De Niro talked about his leg injury in a recent interview with Indie-Wire. The 77-year-old said that he tore his quad somehow. He explained that it is just a simple stepping over something and he just went down. The actor mentioned that the pain was "excruciating" and he has to get it fixed. De Niro asserted that it happens, especially to old people, and he is always prepared for 'unexpected things'. He noted that his injury is 'manageable'.

The two-time Academy Award winner assured that his injury will not impact his performance. He mentioned that what he is doing with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, is pretty much a sedentary character in a way. He doesn’t move around a lot. So they will manage when shoot resumes with him. He just has to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book with the same name published in 2007. It tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to investigate the case.

The screenplay is adapted by Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Eric Roth (A Star is Born, Forrest Gump) and Martin Scorsese. Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Appian Way Productions are financing alongside Scorsese. The filming is expected to continue through the summer. Killers of the Flower Moon release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: AP NEWS

