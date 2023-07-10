Robert Downey Jr Drops Photos With Oppenheimer Cast, Hints At John Krasinski's Cameo

Robert Downey Jr delighted fans with a series of group photos on Instagram in which he posed with his Oppenheimer co-stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer is all set to release on July 21.

The movie is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppeheimer.

The film offers a closer look at the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

John Krasinski joins Oppenheimer cast members

In the caption to his post, Downey expressed his excitement over the catch up with his Oppenheimer castmates. The rooftop shots captured a joyous atmosphere as Downey posed alongside Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon. The actors appeared to be taking a break from their press tour as they enjoyed pizza together. The New York City skyline served as a picturesque backdrop to the photos as the group enjoyed dinner and drinks.

(Robert Downy Jr hangs out with Oppenheimer cast members | Image: Robert Downy Jr/Instagram)

One of the photos had the actors flashing their wide smiles while the other had them sulking, creating a playful contrast. Interestingly, John Krasinski, Blunt's husband, made an unexpected appearance in one of the shots, prompting Downey to humorously question whether it was a photobomb or a surprise cameo.

(Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon | Image: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram)

Christopher Nolan's film based on the 'father of atomic bomb'

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to debut in theatres on July 21. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It centres around the life and works of the 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

J Robert Oppenheimer, who famously led the Manhattan Project, played a pivotal role in developing the atomic bomb. Downey takes on the role of Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission and the primary antagonist to the titular physicist, played by Murphy. Apart from the stars featured in Downey's snapshot, the A-list cast of Oppenheimer includes Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz and Josh Peck.