Robert Downey Jr Feels "blessed", Extends Gratitude To Everyone For Birthday Wishes

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. turned 56 on Sunday, April, 4. The actor is known for his role as Tony Stark aka Ironman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe received a whole lot of love from the Internet. As wishes poured in from his friends and fans alike, Robert Downey Jr took to social media to express his gratitude.

Robert Downey Jr gives his thanks for all the birthday wishes

On Robert Downey Jr's birthday, many of his celebs friends and his fans took to social media to wish the actor a very Happy Birthday. Sharing a picture from his 56th birthday celebrations on Instagram the actor wrote, "Much love and gratitude for all of the birthday well wishes! Many reasons to feel blessed today." In the picture, RDJ is rocking the peace sign while wearing a dark maroon pyjama set with sunglasses and a crown on his head. Behind him is a happy birthday banner with big 5 and 6 numbered balloons.

Netizens react to Robert Downey Jr's Instagram post

Hollywood celebrities like Kate Hudson, Jamie Fox, Angelo Maggi among others commented on the actors' post with birthday wishes. Robert Downey Jr's fans were also commented on the picture and expressed their love for the actor. Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur also commented on the post and as many others wrote, "I love you 3000" in the comment section. Read some of the comments on Robert Downey Jr's post below;

Robert Downey Jr teases Iron Man comeback

In Avengers: The End Game, Tony Stark sacrificed himself in order to save the world from Thanos and his minions by wiping them out with himself. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the actor teased that IronMan might make a comeback while talking about Tom Holland's role in the movie Cherry. Robert Downey Jr commented that "he has alighted for now as he has the real-world to save but never say never."

Robert Downey Jr movies

The actor made his debut in Hollywood at the age of 5 with the 1970 movie Pound. Post that he featured in a handful of teen films like Less Than Zero and Weird Science. As an adult, the actor played several key roles in movies such as The Singing Detective, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, Tropic Thunder among others.

The actor turned into a global icon after he played the role of superhero Tony Stark in Iron Man kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other than Iron Man, RDJ is known for his character Sherlock Holmes in the movie titled Sherlock Holmes and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows directed by Guy Ritchie. The actor will next be seen reprising his role in Sherlock Holmes 3 which is slated to release on December 21, 2021.

