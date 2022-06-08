Robert Downey Jr Flaunts New Hairdo In Blue, Fans Quip 'Iron Man Turned Into Steel Man'

Hollywood icon Robert Downey Jr might have changed his looks for his next project, however, the actor's latest video has become a talking point among his fans. The actor who has cut his hair completely short has now coloured blue. Downey shared a video on Twitter where he was seen cheering for his son's team Malibu Little League to win the AAA championship.

However, after giving a glimpse of the championship, the actor left fans baffled after he panned the camera towards himself and flaunted his blue hair. The new hairdo garnered mixed reactions from fans who were surprised by his new looks. From comparing his looks to Irom Man to showering their love, netizens gave their take on the actor's new look.

Robert Downey Jr flaunts new hairstyle; netizens react

Apart from the video, the actor had even shared a picture with his wife Susan Downey in a follow-up tweet. “Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan, and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!” he wrote.

The video showed him wearing a white translucent shirt as he gives a thumbs up while rooting for his son's team after the match. Downey often shows off his colourful appearances on social media. He has previously dressed up as the Easter bunny, a pinata, and Tigger. Soon after the video became a hit among the fans, they stormed the comment section with their takes.

One of the Netizens praised his looks and wrote, "BLUE HAIR KING," while another commented, "KING!!!! HOW ARE YOU?!? WE LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH AND HOPE YOU ARE DOING WELL!" A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I Am Blue Man."

There were even some who seems to have not liked his idea of a new hairdo. Expressing his dislike, one of the Twitter users wrote, "WHAT THE HELL," while another chimed in and commented, "Iron Man has turned into Steel Man."

Meanwhile, having semi-retired from acting now, Downey has appeared in Dolittle post his decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will next be seen in director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. According to the various viral pictures from the shooting sets where he is seen in grey hair, he will be seen playing the role of the father of the atomic bomb.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RobertDowneyJr