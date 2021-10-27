Robert Downey Jr Looks Back At Time When He Cried After Finding Out Iron Man's Fate In MCU

Even after a dozen of superheroes have been featured on the big screens, the character of Iron Man will always hold a special place in the hearts of the fans. Actor Robert Downey Jr who played the role of Tony Stark is credited for building it into the behemoth that it is today. Now in a major revelation, a new behind-the-scenes book called The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo revealed Downy Jr's reaction towards the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

The special book was released last week and has the actor looking back at his journey as Iron Man. "When we started winding down the pitch and getting to his death, Robert started crying,” Russo was quoted in the book penned by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. And when we were done, he said, 'That's [expletive] awesome.' That's when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it."

Robert Downey Jr recalls his reaction after learning about Iron Man's death in 'Endgame'

Further, the director added, "In a way, it's almost like a death in the family. When you're saying to someone, 'All these people you've loved and have hung out with for 10 years? That's all gonna go away because we want to tell a story a certain way.” His brother, and co-director of the film, Anthony Russo also said, "What we wanted to do is communicate the entire pitch to Robert, to sort of taking his temperature on it, because he had so much creative ownership over the character. We were like, 'If Robert gets this if Robert feels this, then we know we're in a good place'," he concluded in the book.

In the letter, Downey Jr also expressed confidence in the new members of the MCU, who’ll take on the baton forward. MCU is currently at the beginning of its Phase Four. “I distinctly remember she (Gwyneth Paltrow), Favs (Jon Favreau, director), and me sitting in a dilapidated Quonset hut, talking Potts and Stark when he suddenly swelled up with a wave of emotion . . . joy, relief, faith, and grief all made a showing:(Me, looking at him) “What’s up, boss? (Him, looking at her) “I just realized this movie’s gonna work,” said Dowey.

(Image: AP/Instagram/@Iron_man.official)