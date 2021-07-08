Robert Downey Jr Mourns Father's Death, Calls Him 'true Maverick Filmmaker'

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr received a major setback after he informed about the demise of his father and an accomplished countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. The Avenger star took to Instagram and revealed that his father died late on Tuesday, July 6 in his sleep at home in New York. He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than five years. In his emotional tribute, Robert Downey Jr called his father a ‘true maverick filmmaker’ who remained ‘ remarkably optimistic’ throughout his life.

Robert Downey Jr informs about his father's death

He shared a throwback picture of his father and penned a heartfelt note while recalling old teachings. “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout...According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he wrote.

Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey after the name of his stepfather in order to enlist in the army early. After the army, he got into filmmaking by chance while living in New York with his sister. The late filmmaker has acted in various films like To Live and Die in L.A., Boogie Nights and Magnolia. The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary Rittenhouse Square, about a small Philadelphia park. The late star was a Hollywood journeyman who made a name for himself with radical films, like Madison Avenue, 'Putney Swope, Greaser's Palace and more which is still alive in the hearts of his fans.

