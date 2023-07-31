Robert Downey Jr On Oppenheimer Being A Complex Experience For Him: There Are 2 Nolans...

Oppenheimer is currently raging at the global box office having surpassed the $400 million mark within its first few days of theatrical run. Robert Downey Jr. who played a pivotal role in the film, recently opened up about why his experience shooting for the Christopher Nolan directorial, was unlike any other throughout his film career. He also detailed the complex advice given to him by the ace director before he stepped in to his role.

Oppenheimer released in theatres on July 21 and stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Robert Downey Jr. stars in the film as naval officer and businessman Lewis Strauss.

Christopher Nolan broke down Robert Downey Jr.'s role for him with an Amadeus reference.

How did Christopher Nolan break down Lewis Strauss for Robert Downey Jr.?

In a recent video interview with a leading international publication, Robert Downey Jr. detailed the complex manner in which his Oppenheimer character, Lewis Strauss, was introduced to him by Nolan. The actor recalled that the director had referred to the 1984 musical Amadeus explaining to him how though in the rest of his film's the actor had been Mozart - meaning he had played the central role - for Oppenheimer Downey Jr. would need to turn into Salieri - meaning a parallel lead of lesser significance.

The actor shared that this essentially led him to approach the character from almost a critical perspective of himself and his acting style. The actor's takeaway from that conversation with Nolan was the director asking him to look beyond the tropes that had worked for him in his career so far, which Downey Jr. lapped up as a challenge. The Iron Man actor also revealed how he drew heavy inspiration for his portrayal of Strauss, from his own grandfather who had been a World War 2 hero along with having started a glass company in his retirement which ended up contributing to the historic Chrysler building.

Robert Downey Jr. on working with Christopher Nolan

The actor revealed that there are two Nolans one ends up working with. The first one is "a very distant Oz-like figure" who is very "singular" owing to the kind of mastery he has over his craft. However, the actor also revealed that once you actually get down in to shooting with him, it makes for a very grand experience owing to how the most irrelevant things feel like they have massive importance. Oppenheimer is currently running in theatres.