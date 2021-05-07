Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute To Right-hand Man Jimmy Rich As He Passes Away In Car Crash

Robert Downey Jr. is crushed over the loss of his dear friend Jimmy Rich. The Iron Man actor took to social media and paid a special tribute to Rich. Along with some pictures of his dear friend, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that Jimmy met with a fatal car accident. Many of RDJ’s Marvel co-stars were quick to react to this news in the comment section of this post.

Robert Downey Jr. pays heartfelt tribute to late friend Jimmy Rich

Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the loss of personal assistant Jimmy Rich. According to Deadline’s report, Jimmy Rich died in a car crash on Wednesday. At the time of death, Rich was 52 years old. The Iron Man actor himself revealed the news of Rich’s passing. As mentioned earlier, Robert Downey Jr. paid a touching tribute to Jimmy on social media.

This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue represent. Peace Be Unto You.

Many of his Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel co-stars were shocked by this tragedy. Actors like Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Gwyneth Paltrow were quick to react to this news. Many of them sent their support to Robert and Jimmy’s family in this difficult time. Take a look at these comments on RDJ’s Jimmy Rich tribute post here.

Captain America actor Chris Evans also paid tribute to Jimmy Rich on social media. Chris Evans shared a throwback post with Jimmy and wrote “I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich unlike anyone else, He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr. They were inseparable”. Take a look at Chris Evan’s Instagram post below.

IMAGE: ROBERT DOWNEY JR.’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.