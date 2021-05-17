Robert Downey Jr Releases Poster Of New Netflix Series 'Sweet Tooth'; Read Details

Robert Downey Jr is working as an executive producer for the new Netflix series called Sweet Tooth. Sweet Tooth is a comic book that was published by DC Comics all the way back in 2009. It tells the story of Gus a hybrid who is half human and half deer. He is born into a world that despises the mutants that have been born as a result of an epidemic. The eight-episode series will revolve around Gus and his journey into a world that does not accept him. Robert Downey Jr, on May 17, 2021, took to Instagram to post a new Sweet Tooth poster as well as announce its release date.

Sweet Tooth release date revealed in new poster

The poster on Robert Downey Jr's Instagram offers a glimpse into what can be expected from the forthcoming series. The Sweet Tooth poster shows Gus standing in the middle of an abandoned railway track with a man standing behind him looking almost like a protector. Also, behind Gus is a sign which reads "no hybrids" signalling the hate that the world has for people like him. On the top of the poster are the words, "based on the beloved DC comic". On the bottom is written, "The end of our world is the beginning of his".

The poster also reveals that the show will be streaming on Netflix from June 4, 2021. Robert Downey Jr's Instagram story also mentioned that the official trailer for the show will be out on the next day, that is May 18, 2021. The series is being directed by Jim Mickle of In The Shadow Of The Moon fame, who said that he had read the original comic book and the story of Gus had resonated deeply with him.

In an interview, the Sweet Tooth cast and crew sat down with Netflix and had a chat about the show. Robert Downey Jr said, “We heard there was this great graphic novel series. And it just had this incredible emotional breadth of the storytelling.” He also revealed that while they were staying true to the comic book, the tone of the series will be lighter. “We felt we could really hold on to the themes, but make it a more enjoyable place,” says Susan Downey, who is also executive producing. “I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together.”

IMAGE: ROBERT DOWNEY JR'S INSTAGRAM/ STILL FROM SWEET TOOTH'S TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.