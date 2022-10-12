Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What Can 'compel' Him To Return To Play Iron Man In The MCU

Robert Downey Jr. bid adieu to his character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, with the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark died at the end of the war against Thanos in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame and was once again seen as Tom Holland's Peter Parker remembered him in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While the actor has made it clear several times that the audience will not see him play the genius engineer and superhero again, he recently revealed what can compel him to return to the MCU.

The Hollywood star recently appeared in a podcast with Joe Rogan and talked about the possibility of him returning to the MCU with the second season of the animated web series What If...? However, the actor made it very clear to his fans that his role of Tony Stark is not going to get featured in any Marvel Studios' film or series anytime soon.

Robert Downey Jr. said, "To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character." The actor essayed the role for a number of Marvel Studios films, including Iron Man trilogy, Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor's 2008 film Iron Man marked the beginning of the MCU, which has now become one of the longest film series.

When will Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU?

During his conversation with Rogan, the Due Date star revealed the conditions under which he would consider returning to his superhero role. The actor said that the reason behind his return must be supported by some compelling arguments. He said, "There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious." "But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff," the actor added.

Image: AP