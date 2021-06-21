Robert Downey Jr Shares Sweet Tooth Post Of Him & Wife Susan, Says 'the Future Is Hybrid'

Netflix’s original series Sweet Tooth dropped on the OTT platform earlier this month. Robert Downey Jr, who had unveiled the Sweet Tooth teaser on his social media handles, recently shared some artwork of him and his wife, that was created around the show’s theme. The actor wrote about how the series Sweet Tooth has taught Team Downey that ‘hybrid’ is the future.

Seen in the photos posted on June 20, 2021, are Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr in Sweet Tooth’s ‘hybrid’ themed posters. Both, Susan and Robert, who are executive producers of this Netflix original, have the long antlers and deer-like ears in the photos posted online by the latter. “If we’ve learned anything at Team Downey it’s that the future is hybrid,” read the caption of Robert’s post. The last photo in the post also said ‘HYBRIDS 4 LIFE’ as the couple posed together. Take a look at Robert Downey Jr’s post below.

During the initial teaser drop in April, it was revealed that the Sweet Tooth release was scheduled for June 4, 2021. Later in May, a Sweet Tooth trailer was also released online, prior to the series based on the DC Comics. When Robert Downey Jr revealed the teaser, several fans had expressed their disappointment about him becoming a part of DC after having a long and successful tenure of portraying the iconic Marvel superhero character, Ironman. While some were not happy about it, there were many others who conveyed their excitement and enthusiasm about him being a part of Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth, which is about a half deer-half human boy, has a ‘hybrid’ theme to it. The photos posted by its executive producer Robert Downey Jr recently are based on the same theme. The series revolves around a new race of children who are born as half human-half animal, with a significant ‘pandemic’ aspect prevailing in the story. In a video shared by Netflix, Susan Downey was heard speaking about how she hopes that people can tune into this Netflix series with their kids, just like Robert and she does with their children. Watch the video below.

