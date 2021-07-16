Robert Downey Jr To Star In Adaptation Of Pulitzer Prize-winning Novel 'The Sympathizer'

Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'The Sympathizer' written by Viet Thanh Nguyen is getting a TV adaptation. Avengers fame Robert Downey Jr has been roped in to star in the series as well the produce the show. The making of the passion project will be set in motion in Los Angeles and Vietnam.

Robert Downey Jr to star and produce his next project

According to a report from Variety, the show will be brought on HBO by A24. Actor Robert Downey Jr is all set to play a significant role in the show as well as produce it. He will be seen in multiple supporting roles that will represent a different arm of the American establishment. The high-budgeted project will be produced under multiple banners namely Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film, HBO and A24. The series will be helmed by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar.

The plot of the series will revolve around a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy and his story during the ending days of the Vietnam war, The series will also cover his exile from the United States. Described as a cross-culture satire, a search for the cast of The Sympathizer is currently underway with filmmakers looking to recruit artists from across the world and a predominantly Vietnamese cast. According to the same report, the series will have antagonists like CIA operative, a Hollywood film director and Orange County Congressman.

Robert Downey Jr on The Sympathizer

The actor stated that bringing the extraordinary work of Viet Thanh Nguyen's book to the small screen requires a visionary team. He went on to commend the team's previous work and showed great trust in the production houses of the show. Downey Jr believed that the team will produce an exceptional viewing experience for the audiences.

More on Robert Downey Jr's movies

One of the most prominent figures in Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr has had numerous critically acclaimed movies under his belt throughout his career. Having ventured into several genres in movies, the actor is popularly known for his role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise. Zodiac, Charlie Bartlett, Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes and All-Star Weekend are some of his popular roles.

