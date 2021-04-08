Robert Downey Jr's First Instagram Reels Video Will Leave Fans Motivated To Workout

Iron Man himself has jumped the Instagram Reels bandwagon. The Avengers: Endgame actor posted his very first Instagram Reels video on April 7, 2021, with a glimpse into his routine MMA training. Robert Downey Jr may have bid adieu to his action-packed role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped him from getting into some MMA training action as a part of his workout session.

Robert Downey Jr was seen practising some defensive moves with his instructor Sifu Eric Oram. Oram showed the actor how to place his feet in the correct position and reverse any attacks against him. The Sherlock Holmes actor decided to wear a pair of black track pants, a grey sweatshirt and a pair of blue sneakers. Abiding by the Government regulations, he wore a mask throughout the session.

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram Reels video: shares sneak peek of MMA training

Fans were generally confused in the comment section. They were having a hard time telling the difference between Robert Downey Jr's voice and his trainer's voice. One fan humorously pointed out that Downey Jr should "watch out for animated gigs" as Eric could voice the characters as RDJ. Another fan was convinced that the actor was practising for the third installation of the Sherlock Holmes series. Robert Downey Jr's Instagram Reels video received more than 1 million likes and more than 6 million views.

Recently, in an interview with GQ, Robert Downey Jr hinted at a potential return of his character Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor spoke about Tom Holland's Cherry. He said that he had met Keanu Reeves and discussed Reeves returning to The Matrix. Downey then narrated how he asked Reeves about returning to the space he once occupied. To elaborate he said, "There was a Spider-Man before Tom Holland and there will be a Spider-Man after Tom Holland. That’s facts, Tommo. Sorry. Well…I have alighted, for now. Real world to save. But never say never”.

Robert Downey Jr's upcoming movies

Robert Downey Jr will be seen in two movies scheduled to release in 2021 including Jamie Foxx's All-Star Weekend and Dexter Fletcher's Sherlock Holmes 3. All-Star Weekend will star Jamie Foxx in the lead with Jeremy Piven. Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr, Ken Jeong and Gerard Butler are some of the star cast involved in the movie. Robert Downey Jr's Sherlock Holmes 3 is scheduled to release in December 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Robert Downey Jr Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.