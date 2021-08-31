Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Kidnapping Scene In 'Shang-Chi's' New Trailer Spotted By Fans

As Marvel gears up for the release of its first Asian superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans spotted an easter egg in the trailer of the movie. The criminal organization Ten Rings has been present in Marvel Cinematic Universe's other movies as well, some of them were from the Iron Man franchise. Fans of the franchise spotted Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man's kidnapping in Afghanistan in the new trailer of the upcoming Asian superhero film.

Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark's easter egg in Shang-Chi

The Ten Rings is a terrorist group that seeks to destroy world peace and were first introduced in the 2010 movie Iron Man. In the trailer, however, fans found a very crucial Easter egg connecting the upcoming movie to the first Iron Man movie. The trailer shows a shot where Wenwu (head of Ten Rings organization and Shang-Chi's father) is looking at a screen split into various boxes, each showing some activity presumably by his Ten Rings organization. One major screen has some men holding a hostage in the backdrop of the Ten Rings’ symbol. It is the same frame where we previously saw Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark being held captive in the first film of Iron Man. That means the Ten Rings was responsible for Iron Man's kidnapping in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, MCU's first Asain superhero. Shang-Chi is a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. Shang-Chi left the Ten Rings organization for a normal life in San Francisco but is forced to confront his past. The movie will also star Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. Shang-Chi premiered in Los Angeles on August 16, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States and India on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The film received positive reviews from critics, praising the film's fight choreography, its exploration and representation of Asian culture, and Leung's performance.

(Image Credits: Shang-Chi Instagram and AP)