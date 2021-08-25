Robert Pattinson As Batman, Kanye West On His Childhood Home | Hollywood Recap For Aug 25

'The Batman': Matt Reeves Deems Robert Pattinson Film As 'most Emotional Batman Movie'

Ever since Matt Reeves The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for movies updates. New footage of The Batman was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and also included a featurette of the director Reeves and Pattinson talking about the upcoming dark knight film. Reeves in the footage said that the upcoming instalment of Batman would be the 'most emotional Batman ever.'

Emma Stone Finds Similarities Between 'Estella' & 'Cruella'; Says 'humans Have All Within'

Emma Stone was recently seen in the titular role of Estella Miller also known as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. Stone received praise for her performance in the movie. The actor recently opened up about her role and shared the challenge she faced while filming the shift of the personality between Estella and Cruella.

Tom Cruise Lands Helicopter At UK Family's Garden After Airport Closure

Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible in the UK. The actor recently turned a Mission Impossible, possible as he landed his helicopter at a family's garden in the UK. Tom had to take the detour as the airport he was about to land into was temporarily shut.

Kanye West To Recreate His Chicago Childhood Home In Stadium For 'Donda' Listening Event

Rapper Kanye West is leaving no stone unturned in making the final listening event for his upcoming album Donda a major hit. After the album's first listening party, West was seen converting a backroom in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium into his full-time residence. Now, after a month of deliberations with no album in view, the rapper has decided to build an actual house in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier Field, where he is set to perform his album on Thursday, as per TMZ reports. The Life of Pablo star's Donda is his 10th studio album, the title being his late mother's name.

Travis Scott Surprises Stormi Webster With A Yellow School Bus; Kylie Jenner Reveals Why

Show Me rapper Travis Scott is all love for his three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who he shares with model Kylie Jenner. Known for spoiling their kids with grandiose surprises and gifts, Scott went far and beyond for Stormi this time around. The American rapper surprised his toddler daughter with a yellow school bus on Tuesday, August 24.

