Robert Pattinson Forays Into Producing, Signs First-look Overall Deal With Warner Bros

Robert Pattinson stunned audiences with his stellar performance in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, Tenet. The actor earned massive praise from fans and critics alike for his acting skills in the film. According to a news report by The Wrap, Robert Pattinson is all set to become a producer soon. The actor has already signed an overall first-look deal with Warner Brothers and has expressed his excitement as he took upon his new role in the world of filmmaking. Robert Pattinson as an actor garnered tremendous success and will now be seen producing for the Warner Brothers divisions that include, Warner Bros Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros Television, and HBO max, according to the new portal mentioned above.

Robert Pattinson forays into producing

Robert Pattinson spoke to the news portal and told them that he is extremely excited to work with Warner Brothers studio. The actor said that Warner Bros and HBO have always been synonyms with ground-breaking filmmaking and thus he is thrilled to work with them. He further added that he is also especially excited to find new voices in film and television and to also help those voices bring their vision to life. The actor was all praise for the studio and said that he has loved working with the studio over the years and has tremendous respect for them.

Adding further to his statement, the actor continued to say that he also has huge respect for their dedication and willingness to take chances. Robert Pattinson concluded his statement by saying that Warner Brothers as a studio is always willing to take chances and has a desire to push the envelope creatively. Thus the actor seemed enthusiastic as he joined the Warner Brothers studio with his new role as a producer.

The studio themselves responded to the kind words by Robert and said that they have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying new filmmakers. They also added that the actor is continually nurturing exciting story ideas and turning them into compelling screenplays. The studio executives also went on to add that they will only benefit from his creative and commercial passion, in terms of cinema. On the work front, Robert Pattinson will be seen next in the much-awaited DC-based film The Batman which has been directed by Matt Reeves.

Source: Still from The Batman trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.