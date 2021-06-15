Robert Pattinson Gets ‘perverse Glee’ From Being 'shocking' During Interviews

Actor Robert Pattinson is known for his acting credits which include some amazing movies. But, he is also known for his charm off-screen while promoting films or giving interview. Over time, the Twilight star has developed a bit of reputation for giving charming and shocking responses at interviews.

Robert Pattinson gets a perverse glee by saying shocking things at interview

Robert Pattinson’s penchant for saying outlandish things in interviews began during his early days while he was shooting for the Twilight franchise. According to a report by Showbiz CheatSheet, Robert Pattinson in plenty of interviews said that the sex scenes in Breaking Dawn Part 1 featured scat play. Later on, in an interview with the Interview Magazine, Pattinson revealed that he gets a bit of buzz from saying shocking things and he does get a certain level of high from it. Robert added that there is a little gremlin inside of him that tells him to just say something shocking and terrible. He added that he gets a kind of a 'perverse glee' by saying shocking things and it often gives a number of heart attacks to his publicist.

Pattinson even revealed that he occasionally uses this shock value in his interview as a coping mechanism. He said that when he gets the feeling of the intense pressure of being a famous movie star then he says something shocking and terrible and uses it as a coping mechanism. He added that he isn’t good at selling a movie and he has seen a lot of actors who are really great at selling their films. More to the point, he said that he is absolutely incapable and embarrassed that he doesn’t know how to talk about his craft but he thinks that if the audience doesn’t like the film then it doesn’t matter how someone got there.

Robert Pattinson is currently working for The Batman in which he is going to play the lead of Bruce Wayne. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves. He was last seen in the Netflix movie The Devil All The Time along with Tom Holland. In 2020, he also played a crucial role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet along with John David Washington.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE BATMAN

