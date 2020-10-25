Robert Pattinson Lauds COVID-19 Healthcare Workers At GO Campaign's 14th Annual Gala

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson took out some time from his busy schedule to celebrate COVID-19 with health care workers during GO Campaign's 14th annual GO Gala on Saturday. The event was co-hosted by GO Ambassadors- 'Emily in Paris' actor Lily Collins, Robert Pattinson and Ewan McGregor. The hosts managed to raise $1 million for several initiatives by GO Campaign, during the 14th annual GO Gala which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, according to a report by Variety.

GO Campaign's 14th annual GO Gala

The GO Campaign's Ambassador Robert Pattinson co-hosted the event to celebrate the COVID-19 heroes and raised money for the organisation's initiative to provide global COVID-19 relief and to fight racial inequality in the US. Pattinson also introduced a new initiative by GO Campaign during the virtual 14th annual GO Gala. The new initiative is aimed at providing access to the internet, tutoring programs and mental healthcare to all the young people who suffered during the pandemic and could not study due to lack of facilities. Speaking about the initiative, Robert Pattinson urged people to come together during this tough time, stating that 'no child should have to sit on a curb to have access to education'. Robert Pattinson, who is currently shooting 'The Batman' in London, has been the ambassador of GO Campaign since 2015.

According to the report by Variety, Lily Collins took a moment to channel her character - Emily from 'Emily in Paris' and urged her social media followers to donate the amount that they usually pay for their favourite meal which they couldn't eat during the lockdown period. Collins co-star from the Netflix series Ashley Park also joined her during the virtual event and guided the audience on how to make a donation for the initiative via text.

"Guys, I love the girl power tonight. One last thing to my millions of loyal followers on Instagram -- if you could all just give one dollar, imagine what we could accomplish together," said Lily Collins during the 14th annual GO Gala.

At the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown, Robert Pattinson and Lily Collins had donated to the emergency funds set up by GO Campaign which were used to provide food, hygiene and care packages to 190 families living in Los Angeles. The two went on to fund weekly food deliveries to needy families in London.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)

