Robert Pattinson, Lucien Leon Laviscount And J-Hope Ditch Suits For Skirts; See Photos

Robert Pattinson, Lucien Leon Laviscount and BTS' JHope have been making headlines for their unique and bold outfits at the Paris Fashion Week. Robert Pattinson recently showed off a new look at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris. The 'Batman' star wore a chocolate-brown fleece and coupled it with a glittery and nebulous blue skirt.

Robert Pattinson is also the brand ambassador for Dior Homme. Pattinson’s surprising dress is one of his boldest outfits up to now.

However, the 'Twilight' star wasn’t the only one rocking the skirt.

Check out his picture below:

Similarly, the 'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Leon Laviscount gave Pattinson a run for his money with his simple yet extraordinary look at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show.

At the Paris Fashion Week show, Laviscount wore a cartoon sweater but paired it with extensive trousers and a baby blue folded skirt.

The 30-year-old actor also carried a pair of sunglasses, and donned his signature smile, without which his look would have been incomplete.

Check out his picture below:

BTS fans also ended up rejoicing during the Paris Fashion Week, as BTS’ J-Hope attended the show with a spectacular look. The Korean star rocked a fully grey outfit with white and black boots. His choice of a skirt was the most unique of all, as he wore a belted half-skirt with pleats.

While it may seem like a recent trend, celebrities from before have already started pushing the envelope.

Other celebrities who rocked a skirt

The trend of men rocking skirts has been around for quite some time. Taken actor Liam Neeson wore a kilt for his film ‘Rob Roy’ in 1995. Subsequently in 2003, ‘Fast & Furious' actor Vin Diesel showed up in a black leather skirt at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh, Scotland.

'Moon Knight' and 'Dune' actor Oscar Issac has worn a skirt during his public appearances several times. His latest appearance with a skirty dress was at the 2022 Met Gala.

Comedian Pete Davidson also appeared at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a black and white Thom Browne.

Surprisingly, 'Fight Club' actor Brad Pitt became one of the latest members in the trend, showing up with a matching brown blazer and skirt and pairing them with a pink shirt. Other celebrities who have contributed to the trend are Jaden Smith, Red Foo, David Hasselhoff, Kanye West, and Jared Leto.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also made a fashion statement with skirts much before the likes of Robert Pattinson and has been nailing the dressing style since 2017.