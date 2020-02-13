Top Robert Pattinson Movies That You Can Watch On Valentine's Day

Robert Pattinson is among the most popular actors in Hollywood who is known for his versatility. The actor always appears in lighthearted movies but his roles have been quite diverse. Robert Pattinson is next set to appear in The Batman. Throughout his career, Pattinson has worked in various films ranging from thrillers to romance. Here are some of the best Robert Pattinson movies that you can watch on Valentine's Day.

Remember Me

This is a romantic drama which centres on two new lovers. The first is Tyler, whose parents have split in the wake of his brother's suicide, and Ally, who lives each day to the fullest since witnessing her mother's murder. It is interesting how the story unfolds.

Twilight Saga

The vampire-werewolf universe is already popular for its romantic storyline. There are five installations in this franchise. Robert Pattinson plays the role of a vampire in this one. The Twilight movies are famous for their dramatic flair. Nevertheless, the series of movies collectively set a good storyline and lie on the romantic side, making it perfect to watch on Valentine's Day.

Bel Ami

Bel Ami is the story of a young man's rise to power in Paris. He does this by manipulating the city's wealthiest and most influential women. The movie centres around Pattinson and the story is filled with unexpected twists and turns

How to be

In this movie, nothing is going right for a 25-year-old man, played by Robert Pattinson, as his girlfriend left him, he lost his job and he has to move back with his parents. He is depressed. But Art (Robert Pattinson) won't surrender. So he uses his inheritance and hires a self-help author, Dr Ellington (Powell Jones), to help fix him.

Water for Elephants

Set in the 1930s, a former veterinary student takes a job in a travelling circus and falls in love with the ringmaster's wife. The movie has a melancholic tone. But it is worth watching on Valentine's Day.

