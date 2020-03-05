Robert Pattinson's Movies Where He Aced The Beard-moustache Looks; Check Out

Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular American actors of all time. Apart from Pattinson's acting, he is also known for his stylish looks in most of his movies. Be it his clean-shaved look in Twilight or petite mustache look in Little Ashes, the actor knows how to make a good impression with his distinct looks. Listed below are the actor's beard-mustache looks from films like Good Time, Little Ashes and The Lost City Of Z for die-hard fans:

Robert Pattinson's beard-mustache look for the die-hard fans:

1) Good Time

Good Time is one of Robert Pattinson's most memorable characters played after Twilight. He can be seen in a totally new light. The actor's role demanded him to put on a heavy beard-mustache look. Along with his sharp features, one can also see his long hair that aimlessly falls on his face. The film is directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie and was released in the year 2017.

2) The Lost City Of Z

The Lost City Of Z is another popular film starring Robert Pattinson. The actor has played two different roles in the film. In both the roles Robert dons a beard-mustache look that makes him look more stylish and matured. The Lost City Of Z has won several awards and accolades. The film is directed by James Gray and was released in the year 2016.

3) Little Ashes

Little Ashes is yet another film that showcases Robert in a new avatar. The normally clean-shaved actor looks different with a petite mustache look. The film is quite an old one but is still very popular among Robert Pattinson fans. Robert as Salvador Dalí can be seen playing a romantic character. It is directed by Paul Morrison and released in the year 2008.

