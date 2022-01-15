Robert Pattinson On His Version Of DC Hero In 'The Batman': 'He Won't Be Straight Up Hero'

Robert Pattinson is all set to don the black mask and cape to become the hero of Gotham city in the much-awaited flick The Batman. However, it is hard to tell whether the actor will be a hero as he recently revealed his version of Caped Crusader is going to be much different than what the viewers have seen so far. It also required the actor to do a lot of research about the DC hero.

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is set to unveil a new version of the DC hero. While plot details of the film are still under wraps, the actors have begun promoting the much-anticipated movie of the year. In a recent interview with The Daily Record, the Twilight star got candid about his preparations for the film and revealed that he will play Bruce Wayne's alter ego in the upcoming movie. While the Caped Crusader is known for being a straight-up superhero of Gotham City, Pattinson revealed his portrayal is going to be something much different from that. About his preparation for the film, the actor revealed he went through the entire history of Batman to see what has not been done yet. The film is also expected to see sizzling chemistry between Batman and Catwoman as they will also join hands for a mission.

As per Screenrant, he said, "I needed to know about as much of the history of the character as possible to see what hadn't really been done... People see Batman as this straight-up heroic character but in our story, it really questions what the nature of a hero is and it gives a lot of different angles to it."

Details about The Batman

Robert Pattinson starter The Batman will also see Zoe Kravitz play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The other stars in the film include Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves, while Michael Giacchino has given its music. It is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022. Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, the makers are firm with their decision of releasing the film as per schedule.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman/AP