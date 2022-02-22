Robert Pattinson Opens Up On His Worst Day On 'The Batman' Sets, Reveals Giving '40 Takes'

Actor Robert Pattinson is all set to don the black mask and cape to become the hero of Gotham city in his much-awaited flick The Batman. The film is creating a massive buzz among the audience and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The trailers and teasers of the upcoming DC film have received an overwhelming response from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs. The Matt Reeves directorial will go on floors on 4 March 2022.

As the release date of the highly talked about film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the superhero film. Recently, Robert Pattinson in one of the events revealed his worst day on the sets of The Batman.

Robert Pattinson reveals his worst day on The Batman sets

As per the reports of Screenrant, in a Q&A event, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson talked about how difficult it was to act beneath the Batman’s cowl. They also revealed that Reeves would always ask for more takes from Pattinson, not realising that the actor was actually frustrated and tired.

Recalling the moment, Matt Reeves said:

“One of the things I love to do when I'm working with actors is say, 'Well come take a look'. And [Rob would] be like, 'How can that not be enough? I'm overacting. It's ridiculous.' And I'd say, 'Come take a look, Rob.' He'd go, 'Oh, you can't see my eyes.'”

Adding to it, Robert Pattinson said:

“That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot, because I really, genuinely thought it was you that was wrong. And then I was like, 'How can we be doing 40 takes?' And then you're like, 'Just come and look at it.' And I was looking at it and I go, 'Wow, I just look like — there's nothing.'”

More about The Batman

Apart from Robert Pattinson, the film stars Zoe Kravitz in the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The other stars in the film include Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The film will witness the iconic cat and mouse chase between the caped crusader and The Riddler along with a few other iconic villains creating havoc in Gotham city.

(Image: @thebatman/Instagram/AP)