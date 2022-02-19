Robert Pattinson Recalls Funny Run-in With Tom Holland And His Spider-man Suit

Robert Pattinson recently appeared on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new movie The Batman. During the show, Pattinson recalled a funny incident with actor Tom Holland while they were shooting the 2016 movie The Lost City of Z. The Batman actor shared that Tom wore a full Spider-Man costume before he was even cast for the role of the superhero.

Robert Pattinson shares funny run-in with Tom Holland

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robert Pattinson shared that he saw Tom Holland wearing a full Spider-Man outfit before he was even cast. The actor said that he was the only one who saw Tom and they were in the middle of nowhere. He said, "I think he hadn't even been cast as Spider-Man and he was wearing a Spider-Man outfit when I was shooting that movie. And I was like, 'He really manifested that part.' He was wearing a Spider-Man [outfit]. I swear to God that we were in Colombia and I'm 99% certain he wasn't cast yet."

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked if Holland was wearing just a t-shirt with Spider-man printed on it or whether it was a full-blown costume. Pattinson said, "No, it looked like a proper costume and we were in the middle of nowhere in Colombia with no one around. No one witnessed this except for me." Holland was annocued as the new Spider-Man in 2015 and made his debut as the web-slinger in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will introduce Pattinson as the Dark Knight after Ben Affleck exited the project. Both Reeves and Pattinson have stated several times that the upcoming Batman movie will be quite different from its predecessors. The Batman will follow Batman/Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.