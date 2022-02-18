Robert Pattinson Reveals Advice He Received From Former Batman Christian Bale

Robert Pattinson recently made an appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his upcoming movie, The Batman. During the show, the actor was asked if he took advice from the previous actors who played the role of the Caped Crusader. Pattinson shared that he had indeed met Christain Bale, who portrayed Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy and received a very vital piece of advice from him.

Robert Pattinson shared the advice he received from former Batman Christian Bale

During the Thursday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robert Pattinson was asked if he took advice from the previous actors who essayed the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. To this, the actor shared a funny, yet important piece of advice he received from former Batman Christian Bale. Pattinson said, "I was a bit scared to ask them anything but I bumped into Christian Bale. [I was] next to him in a urinal and I guess it kind of inspired him to say, 'The first thing you need to do in the Batsuit is to figure out a way to pee.'"

Robert added that he took Bale's advice and went to the costume team and said, "So when I went to the costume department I was like, 'First things first. I need a patch. I need a flap on the back.' Easy access... I pee sitting down."

Robert Pattinson shares his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman

The actor also spoke about how his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse reacted after she watched The Batman. He said, "I watched it with my girlfriend as well. ...It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing." He further added, "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and just touched it right there. I could feel a little tear. And I was like, no way."

Matt Reeves' The Batman, will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The movie is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

Image: Instagram/@robertpattinsonofficial/@christianbale_