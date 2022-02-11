Robert Pattinson Reveals He Tried To Pursue A Career In Music Post 'Harry Potter'

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen playing the role of iconic DC superhero Batman in the upcoming movie, The Batman, but the actor began his career through the Harry Potter movies. Pattinson first rose to fame for his portrayal of Cedric Diggory in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Pattinson recently revealed that he had tried to pursue a career in music and survived off the money he earned while filming Goblet of Fire until he ran out of money.

Tried to pursue a career in music post Harry Potter: Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, in an interview with GQ, spoke about all the characters he played throughout the years. The actor shared that he tried to pursue a career in music post Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He said, "I spent a lot of time living off the Harry Potter money and moved to an apartment in Soho in London. I don't know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one saying that there's any kind of music career on the table. (sic)"

Pattinson added, "But I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money, basically. I was definitely going in the wrong direction in terms of a career, up until 'Twilight'." The actor also spoke about his upcoming role as the caped crusader and said that he was dead after the filming of The Batman was completed. He explained, "I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterwards. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green."

More about The Batman

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will follow Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring justice.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on 4 March 2022.

