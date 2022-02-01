With an aim to dive deeper into the ingenious mind of Bruce Wayne and explore his early days as the cape crusader, filmmaker Matt Reeves is all set to present the upcoming film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Set to release in theatres in March this year, the film will see the iconic cat and mouse chase between the cape crusader and the Riddler along with a few other iconic villains creating havoc in Gotham city. Excited about the venture, Twilight star Pattinson recently opened up about his own chase to bag the iconic Batman role.

Robert Pattinson on bagging The Batman role

In an interview with Total Film magazine, the 35-year-old actor revealed that he 'obsessively' kept checking up on the Batman role after following filmmaker Matt Reeves' announcement of the venture. His interest in the role puzzled his agents who could not imagine why Pattinson would go after such a role. Following his stint in the famous teen drama vampire saga Twilight, the actor went on to add various complex and serious roles to his resume.

This might explain his agents were perplexed about his decision as the Tenet actor said, ''Even my agents were like, ‘Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?''. Responding to his agent, Pattinson remarked, ''He is a freak!'' During the interview, he also revealed that he always looked forward to new ventures involving Batman as he always had a 'weird instinct' about the character.

More on The Batman

Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman will explore the early years of The Batman as he is dubbed 'World’s Greatest Detective', He will be seen fighting off crime in Gotham city with Riddler, played by Paul Dano, posing the biggest threat to the people of his city. Zoë Kravitz will be seen as Batwoman along with Colin Farrell as Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. It is set to release on March 4 in the United Kingdom.

Recently, the makers of the film released a brand new poster of the forthcoming film featuring the main antagonists of the film namely Riddler, alongside mob boss Penguin and Catwoman. They were placed between Batman and Bruce Wayne with a question mark in red in the middle of the poster.