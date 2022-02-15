Robert Pattinson Says 'The Batman' Is The Hardest Movie He Has Ever Done

The Batman is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year and as the movie inches closer to release, actors and makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman introduces Robert Pattinson as the Bruce Wayne/Batman, after Ben Affleck exited the project. Pattinson spoke about his upcoming movie and said that The Batman was the hardest thing he has ever done.

Robert Pattinson talks about The Batman

In an interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson talked about taking on the role of the iconic DC superhero and the pressure that he felt. The actor said that the movie was the hardest thing he had ever done and it also affected him both mentally and physically. He said, "I just always had this anchor of Batman. Rather than thinking you’re flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralyzed by it. Everyone I know, if you had a little momentum going in your career or your life, then stop, you had to have a reckoning with yourself."

He added, "Whereas I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end." Both, director Matt Reeves and Pattinson have time and again shared that the new Batman movie will be quite different from the previous adaptations.

More about The Batman

The movie will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@robertpattinsonofficial/@thebatman