Robert Pattinson Shares Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Reaction After Watching 'The Batman'

Many fans and followers of Twilight famed actor Robert Pattinson are eager to watch Matt Reeves' forthcoming film, The Batman. Pattinson will be essaying the titular role in the superhero flick. Recently, during his appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, the actor talked about attending the premiere of the film with director Reeves and his family. He also shared his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's reaction after watching the film.

Robert Pattinson on his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman

During his recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Pattinson was asked about the kind of reactions the film met with. The actor particularly talked about his girlfriend's surprising yet emotional reaction. He said, "I watched it with my girlfriend as well. ...It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing."

He further added, "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and just touched it right there. I could feel a little tear. And I was like, no way." On hearing his girlfriend getting emotional after watching Pattinson as Batman, the show host Kimmel further teased Pattinson if his act as the caped crusader got his girlfriend 'sexed up' to which he cheekily laughed and admitted, "I mean, yeah."

More about The Batman

The film marks Pattinson's first role as a superhero. The actor, who is known for taking on indie films, has earlier mentioned how he 'obsessively' chased the Bruce Wayne/The Batman role, which left his agents surprised. The movie will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The Batman cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright in key roles. Helmed by Matt Reeves, The Batman release date is scheduled for March 4.

Image: Instagram/@robpattinson_ir/@thebatman