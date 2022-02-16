Robert Pattinson Shares How He Struggled To Maintain Batman's Voice, 'It's Really Hard'

Over the years several actors have stepped in the shoes of DC's iconic superhero Batman and every actor has left their own unique imprint. Robert Pattinson will soon be seen playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming The Batman. Apart from undergoing physical training, Pattinson also underwent vocal training to maintain the gruff/heavy voice of the superhero. The actor shared that maintaining Batman's voice was 'really hard'.

Robert Pattinson on how he maintained Batman's voice

In an interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson shared how he maintained Batman's voice and admitted that it was a challenge. The actor revealed that he was doing several vocal exercises to achieve Bruce Wayne/Batman's low/heavy voice. He said, "I mean it's really hard, it's really, really hard. I think I was doing vocal exercises without actually knowing they were vocal exercises. I think [my] larynx or something just got strengthened or something when I was doing the movie. When I was doing ADR for it, I mean I couldn't even do the voice again. It had completely reverted back to normal."

The actor also stated that he felt immense pressure when he took on the role of Batman and the movie was 'the hardest thing' he has ever done. "I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end," the actor said.

More about 'Batman'

The movie will follow Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres in India on March 4, 2022.

